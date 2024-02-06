The scheduling change is mainly a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated existing staffing shortages, Amos explained.

"We've had a lot of disruptions over the last few months due to the impacts of COVID," Amos said. "Crew shortages, pilot shortages -- those types of scenarios have continued to plague not just our airport but airports in general."

Amos estimated the change in flight schedules may be in effect for the next 90 days.

"SkyWest has always had a pretty robust hiring pipeline," Amos said. "I don't think this is going to be an issue for a long time, but it's something that we're going to try to handle as best we can."