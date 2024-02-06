Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's flight schedule has changed due to staffing shortages within the airport's air service provider, SkyWest Airlines.
SkyWest Airlines, has had a tough time recruiting pilots, according to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos.
As a result, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, as well as several other airports that work with SkyWest, has adjusted its schedule.
The Cape Girardeau airport now offers 10 flights a week instead of 12. The airport will continue to have two flights on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays, Amos said. Other days will likely have one flight.
The scheduling change is mainly a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated existing staffing shortages, Amos explained.
"We've had a lot of disruptions over the last few months due to the impacts of COVID," Amos said. "Crew shortages, pilot shortages -- those types of scenarios have continued to plague not just our airport but airports in general."
Amos estimated the change in flight schedules may be in effect for the next 90 days.
"SkyWest has always had a pretty robust hiring pipeline," Amos said. "I don't think this is going to be an issue for a long time, but it's something that we're going to try to handle as best we can."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.