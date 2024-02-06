Capaha-Penny drainage improvements are in holding pattern

Construction for Penny-Capaha Drainage Improvement Project, in and around Capaha Park Pond, is in a holding pattern because of supply-chain issues.

Stan Polivick, director of the Public Works Department, said the contractor — Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. — is waiting on R chambers, which are used in constructing the underground stormwater detention centers. The chambers, in essence, create a cave underground.

"It's basically creating an underground detention pond, so we can store some stormwater out of the system for a period of time during the bigger rains," Polivick said.

There have been some issues with area businesses flooding during heavy rain. Polivick said the detention centers will help provide those businesses relief from that issue in the future.