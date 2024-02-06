Capaha Park to host walk 'to abolish slavery'

Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau is set to host one of more than 400 walks in 50 countries during a worldwide initiative Saturday ï¿½ set forth by not-for-profit organization A21 ï¿½ aiming to bring awareness to the prevalence of human trafficking.

The walk begins at 10 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m.

According to its website, A21ï¿½s mission is to ï¿½abolish slavery everywhere, forever.ï¿½

Christine Caine and her husband, Nick, founded A21, said local event organizer Lanley Scroggins.

ï¿½They focus a lot on sex trafficking, but their organization is about human trafficking,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½So that can be sex trafficking or that can even be labor trafficking, depending on where that may be and with different countries.ï¿½

For developing nations, a lot of the problem is labor trafficking, Scroggins said, but labor trafficking can also turn into sex trafficking.

ï¿½My heart is with helping to abolish sex trafficking,ï¿½ she said, ï¿½because I just know that there are a lot of people that are caught in the slave trade and are not able to get out of it.ï¿½

Scroggins said this is the first year she organized the event, but this will be the fifth year the event has been going on throughout the world.

Scroggins said she is learning a lot this year and is already planning for next yearï¿½s walk to include more sponsors and to be ï¿½a little bigger than what it will be this year.ï¿½

Scroggins said she is hoping for 300 attendees Saturday.