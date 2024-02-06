Capaha Park restroom vandalized with paint

A property damage incident was reported for one of the restrooms on Cherry Hill in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
Doug Gannon, director of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, said the damage was caused by paint splattered on the interior of the bathroom. It's cosmetic in nature and will be taken care of by park staff.
The incident was reported to the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday, March 30, according to the department's daily crime report.
The permanent restrooms were just one of the numerous improvements to the Cherry Hill area of Capaha Park, including a sidewalk and pavilion.
The hill is a popular spot for spectators to watch baseball games at Capaha Field.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.