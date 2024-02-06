All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 1, 2023

Capaha Park restroom vandalized with paint

A property damage incident was reported for one of the restrooms on Cherry Hill in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Doug Gannon, director of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, said the damage was caused by paint splattered on the interior of the bathroom. It's cosmetic in nature and will be taken care of by park staff...

Nathan English
The inside of one of the permanent restrooms at Capaha Park was vandalized with paint earlier this week.
The inside of one of the permanent restrooms at Capaha Park was vandalized with paint earlier this week.Nathan English

A property damage incident was reported for one of the restrooms on Cherry Hill in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.

Doug Gannon, director of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, said the damage was caused by paint splattered on the interior of the bathroom. It's cosmetic in nature and will be taken care of by park staff.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The incident was reported to the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday, March 30, according to the department's daily crime report.

The permanent restrooms were just one of the numerous improvements to the Cherry Hill area of Capaha Park, including a sidewalk and pavilion.

The hill is a popular spot for spectators to watch baseball games at Capaha Field.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy