Capaha Park pond to be dredged after yearslong delay

For the first time in decades, significant upgrades are on the way for the pond in Capaha Park.

Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with a Perryville, Missouri-based contractor Monday night to dredge the pond — an action that's been years in the making.

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) to drain and upgrade the pond in 2020. The project was originally scheduled to start in spring or early summer that year.

However, the pandemic introduced a variety of setbacks, from soaring material costs to staff shortages. The MDC postponed all grant projects.

City staff opened the project up for bids in October but received none. The project was rebid last month and the city accepted the lowest, a $1,992,771 bid by Zoellner Construction Co. Inc.

Brock Davis, parks division manager for the City of Cape Girardeau, said the contractor may begin work as early as June 1.

The pond at Capaha Park is in need of long-term maintenance and improvement after years of sediment build up, according to Davis.

The pond was once 15-feet deep. Now, its depth reaches around 5 to 7 feet. Dredging the pond will bring it back to its original depth and improve fish habitats. The bottom of the pond will be redesigned to create two deep pools for fish.

Improvements also consist of installing vegetation, planters, rocks and spawning beds, as well as construction of two sediment forebays and storm sewer pipe.

The pond usually houses bluegill and catfish during the summer, according to Davis. This project will allow for more opportunities.