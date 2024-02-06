All sections
January 5, 2023

Capaha Park Pond improvements nearing completion

Nathan English
Capaha Park Pond improvements are nearing completion. Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick said all the work is done in the pond itself with some work remaining on the sidewalks and lighting.Nathan English

The construction at Capaha Park Pond is nearly complete, Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick said Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The multimillion-dollar improvement project, headed up by Zoellner Construction Co. Inc., officially began in 2022 after years of delay. It included dredging the historic pond to its original depth after years of sediment buildup reduced the pond from 15 feet to 5 feet deep. The renovations also included adding fish habitats to the pond, new lighting and sidewalks.

Polivick said all of the work in the pond is complete and it's almost completely full of water. City officials and contractors opted to let the pond fill with rainwater.

Work on the sidewalks is around 90% complete, some electrical improvements still need to be done outside of the pond and additional planting will be done in the spring, the Public Works director said.

"No complications have been encountered. The recent wet weather has held up work some, but that is expected in this time of year," Polivick said.

Local News
