Capaha Park lagoon to get upgrades for first time in decades

A Cape Girardeau landmark will undergo a yearlong face-lift starting in a few months.

The Cape Girardeau Parks Department is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation to drain and upgrade the Capaha Park lagoon. According to Cape Girardeau parks manager Brock Davis, the work could begin by late spring or early summer.

It will be the first time in several decades significant improvements have been made to the lagoon. Davis said bids for the work will be accepted later in the spring and the work will take about a year to complete.

The parks manager said several years of silt have accumulated on the floor of the lagoon and the lagoon’s banks have eroded significantly over the past 10 or 20 years.

“The purpose (of the project) will be to dredge the pond out,” Davis said. “Right now it’s only about 5-feet deep and it used to be a lot deeper than that.”

Where the sidewalk ends ... upgrades to the lagoon in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau, seen Monday, are expected to begin later this year and will include draining and dredging of the lagoon, replacement and relocation of the sidewalk around the pond and installation of lighting along the sidewalk. Jay Wolz

The lagoon improvement project, which is budgeted at around $700,000, will be funded through a combination of Parks and Recreation Stormwater Tax funds and a grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation.