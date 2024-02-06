Capaha Park lagoon dredging delayed by lack of bids

Plans began last January to drain, renovate and dredge the lagoon in Capaha Park for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Now, because of the pandemic and lack of available contractors, it will wait even longer.

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the Missouri Department of Conservation for the project last year.

It was originally slated to start in the late spring or early summer of 2020. It was later scheduled to begin this November after the pandemic caused a delay.

According to parks division manager Brock Davis, the city recently opened the dredging project up for bids. After three weeks, none were received.

"So, needless to say, we will not start draining the pond in November," Davis said.

Capaha Park's lagoon was once 15 feet deep, according to Davis. Now, the lagoon's depth reaches around 5 to 7 feet. Dredging the pond would remove silt and bring the lagoon back to its original depth. The project would also involve improving the sidewalk and lighting surrounding the pond.

Casey Brunke, assistant public works director for the City of Cape Girardeau, said the city has contacted contractors to see why none sent bids. None cited issues with the project's plans.

"A lot of companies now, they're busy, they're behind on projects, they don't really need any extra projects," Davis said. "They can't get workers, they can't get materials, so it's not a good time to do projects, because everybody's so dang busy."