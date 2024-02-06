Capaha Park improvements on track for late spring finish

Upgrades at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau are underway, and on track to be completed as early as late spring, weather permitting, said parks and recreation director Julia Jones.

Jones said phase 2 of the Capaha Park master plan includes renovations to the pavilion, new restrooms and a splash pad. The park is a muddy mess near the ballpark as crews prepare for several upgrades to give the park a new look and new amenities come spring.

The projects are on schedule Jones said, noting the site is cleared, but a lot depends on the weather.

"Right now we're not able to start installing the splash pad until the weather warms up," Jones said, but plans are being finalized for the restrooms, and construction could begin as early as February, weather permitting.

"We're hoping for May or early June, targeting close to when kids get out from school so once the weather warms up, everyone can enjoy the new splash pad, pavilion and restrooms," Jones said.

Improvements to the Capaha Park ball field will include new sports lighting, some drainage and grading work, some fencing and a new home-run deck outside the right-field line, Jones said.

Construction on the new lighting is slated to start by the end of the month, Jones said.

The grading and drainage work is planned to improve low areas on Parkview Drive, Jones said, which is traveled by people cutting through the park.

"We'll be painting the dugout and grandstand area" of the ball field, Jones said, likely during the later winter months when the weather warms up slightly.