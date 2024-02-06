Capaha Park construction projects are underway

Construction continues at Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park as multiple projects are completed.

Members of the City of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department have completed the construction and renovation of the park's new permanent restroom and amphitheater or bandshell. Workers have moved their focus to constructing the shelter and playground area before working on replanting the Rose Garden in the park.

Brock Davis, parks division manager, said the department has encountered a few setbacks during the park project.

"We were short-handed," he said. "We still haven't filled all of our positions yet, and then of course mowing season came. We have 25 parks with 620 acres to maintain, and of course rain, weather, is always an issue. Just all those things that come up just doesn't help us get those things done very fast."

Davis said members of the Parks and Recreation Department plan on finishing the shelter and playground by the end of July before moving on to the Rose Garden, which should be completed by this fall. He said the department will perform a fall planting of the garden.