Capaha Field changes wonï¿½t block Cherry Hill view, mayor says

Changes are coming to Capaha Field for the 2019 season, and thereï¿½s been some concern the upgrades will interfere with viewing games atop Capaha Parkï¿½s Cherry Hill.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger, in a letter to the editor to the Southeast Missourian, wrote the popular game-watching location known as ï¿½Cherry Hillï¿½ will ï¿½not include bleachers or fences that would hide the view.ï¿½
In a news release, retired Redhawks head coach Mark Hogan said the city would like to ï¿½add to the options and really enhance the experience for baseball fans and families.ï¿½
Capaha Field will serve as the home of a new Prospect League team, it was announced last month. Hogan will serve as the teamï¿½s general manager.
The new improvements will include refurbishing Capaha Field with a new scoreboard, fencing and replacing the present benches with chair-back seating.
Andy Robert, a member of the 12-man group locally known as the ï¿½SEMO Moose Knuckles,ï¿½ said anything that can make the field better is good for the Redhawks, Capahas and the new team coming in.
ï¿½Itï¿½s also good for the local community as well. But on that same note, thereï¿½s been a tradition for years of people on both the right field line and Cherry Hill watching the games, so Iï¿½d hate to see losing some of that as well,ï¿½ Robert said. ï¿½Thatï¿½s one of the things that sets our field apart from some of the other ones at universities. Itï¿½s got that ï¿½community feelï¿½ to it.ï¿½
Robert said the group has grown close with other people at the games as well.
ï¿½Weï¿½ve all developed a bond over the last few years of going up to the games, sharing food and beverages, and radios so we can hear the announcers,ï¿½ Roberts said.
Prospect league games will be played at Capaha Field, along with the Southeast Redhawks, American Legion Baseball and the Capahas. Funding some of the improvements to Capaha Field to accommodate the new team will be made possible by a lease agreement, according to the news release.
Regarding the fee to attend games hosted at Capaha Field, Rediger said it will be relatively inexpensive, and it still would be free for fans to watch all games from Cherry Hill.
Rediger added that more details on the team and future improvements to Capaha Field will be forthcoming in the months ahead.
ï¿½We hope it doesnï¿½t lose that atmosphere itï¿½s got, either,ï¿½ Robert said.
Pertinent address:
Capaha Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
