Capaha Field changes wonï¿½t block Cherry Hill view, mayor says

Changes are coming to Capaha Field for the 2019 season, and thereï¿½s been some concern the upgrades will interfere with viewing games atop Capaha Parkï¿½s Cherry Hill.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger, in a letter to the editor to the Southeast Missourian, wrote the popular game-watching location known as ï¿½Cherry Hillï¿½ will ï¿½not include bleachers or fences that would hide the view.ï¿½

In a news release, retired Redhawks head coach Mark Hogan said the city would like to ï¿½add to the options and really enhance the experience for baseball fans and families.ï¿½

Capaha Field will serve as the home of a new Prospect League team, it was announced last month. Hogan will serve as the teamï¿½s general manager.

The new improvements will include refurbishing Capaha Field with a new scoreboard, fencing and replacing the present benches with chair-back seating.

Andy Robert, a member of the 12-man group locally known as the ï¿½SEMO Moose Knuckles,ï¿½ said anything that can make the field better is good for the Redhawks, Capahas and the new team coming in.

ï¿½Itï¿½s also good for the local community as well. But on that same note, thereï¿½s been a tradition for years of people on both the right field line and Cherry Hill watching the games, so Iï¿½d hate to see losing some of that as well,ï¿½ Robert said. ï¿½Thatï¿½s one of the things that sets our field apart from some of the other ones at universities. Itï¿½s got that ï¿½community feelï¿½ to it.ï¿½

Robert said the group has grown close with other people at the games as well.