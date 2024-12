Capaha Field changes wonï¿½t block Cherry Hill view, mayor says

Changes are coming to Capaha Field for the 2019 season, and there�s been some concern the upgrades will interfere with viewing games atop Capaha Park�s Cherry Hill.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger, in a letter to the editor to the Southeast Missourian, wrote the popular game-watching location known as �Cherry Hill� will �not include bleachers or fences that would hide the view.�

In a news release, retired Redhawks head coach Mark Hogan said the city would like to �add to the options and really enhance the experience for baseball fans and families.�

Capaha Field will serve as the home of a new Prospect League team, it was announced last month. Hogan will serve as the team�s general manager.

The new improvements will include refurbishing Capaha Field with a new scoreboard, fencing and replacing the present benches with chair-back seating.

Andy Robert, a member of the 12-man group locally known as the �SEMO Moose Knuckles,� said anything that can make the field better is good for the Redhawks, Capahas and the new team coming in.

�It�s also good for the local community as well. But on that same note, there�s been a tradition for years of people on both the right field line and Cherry Hill watching the games, so I�d hate to see losing some of that as well,� Robert said. �That�s one of the things that sets our field apart from some of the other ones at universities. It�s got that �community feel� to it.�

Robert said the group has grown close with other people at the games as well.