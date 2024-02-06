Can't see the solar eclipse? Tune in online or on TV

LOS ANGELES -- Ronald Dantowitz has been looking forward to Monday's solar eclipse for nearly 40 years.

An astronomer who specializes in solar imaging, he's been photographing eclipses for more than three decades, and will be using 14 cameras to capture the Aug. 21 celestial event.

The cameras have solar filters to capture the eclipse in its partial phases, along with custom modifications that can photograph the corona and light wavelengths that are invisible to the human eye, allowing scientists to view and study the sun's temperature and composition in a way only possible during a total eclipse, he said.

Dantowitz, who is based at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Massachusetts, is lending his expertise to "NOVA's" "Eclipse Over America," airing at 8 p.m. Monday on PBS.

That hourlong special, which will incorporate his images, is among extensive coverage planned on TV and online of the first solar eclipse to cross the United States in 99 years.