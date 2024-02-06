Cynara Velazquez became familiar with Michael Halow over the summer.

Velazquez is an organizer with the California not-for-profit called Cannabis Education Project that San Diego County hired in March to implement its social equity cannabis program. The group largely helps people who were imprisoned for cannabis apply for a license to sell or grow marijuana.

That’s how her team met Halow.

At one of the county’s informational sessions, organizers saw Halow pass out business cards, she said, that led to an online form for potential applicants and looked identical to the application form used by the county.

Halow or his brother Brandon would call the applicants, Velazquez later learned, and offer to help them navigate the system in exchange for 49% of the potential company’s profits.

“We called every single applicant,” to warn them, Velazquez said in an interview with The Independent. But a few applicants, she said, had already “fallen for the scheme.”

Then, she saw an article in The Independent last month about a Black disabled veteran who filled out an inquiry form to get a microbusiness license in Missouri and ended up signing a contract with Halow. She claims she didn’t realize the contract aimed to take full control and profits of the dispensary.

“We said, ‘Oh my God, these guys are even more insidious than we thought,’” Velazquez said.

Since Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana in 2022, state regulators have used a lottery system to award 96 microbusiness licenses — a program sold to voters as a way to help victims of the War on Drugs get a toehold in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

But of the 96 licenses issued so far, 41 have been either revoked or are currently at risk of being revoked. Another three are under investigation.

A majority of those 44 licenses are connected to groups or individuals who flooded the lottery by recruiting people to submit applications and then offering them contracts that limited their profit and control of the business.

Halow, for example, is connected to more than 700 of the 3,600 applications submitted for Missouri’s lottery since the program began. He’s associated with 22 awarded licenses, but every one has been either revoked or denied certification earlier this month by the Division of Cannabis Regulation.

In all those October notices of pending revocation connected to Halow, the division stated the licensee entered into an agreement that would result in someone besides the eligible applicant “becoming an owner of this and 15 other microbusiness licenses.”

In total, groups flooding the lottery have made up about 1,400 of the 3,600 applications submitted since the program began, meaning they’ve represented about 40% of what’s gone into the lottery and come away with nearly 40% of the licenses.

NAACP leaders in Missouri are calling it a “predatory attack” on the state’s social equity cannabis program, which voters intended to allow marginalized or under-represented individuals to participate in the legal marijuana market.

“If a Black license owner is not making the most money off the operation, then they’re being robbed of the opportunity to create generational wealth,” said Adolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis City NAACP. “That’s what the microbusiness program is about. And that’s what’s being robbed.”

Division of Cannabis Regulation director Amy Moore said her team shares the concern about predatory practices, and that’s why the division previously issued warnings to applicants.

“We put out quite a bit of education and warnings about predatory practices,” she said, “because we know that is happening, and it’s not just happening here in Missouri.”

By the time applications get to state regulators “a lot of agreements have been signed,” Moore said. “Financial transactions have happened. So, I really appreciate that there are other voices also speaking up, so that some of that damage perhaps could be prevented and mitigated before we get to applications being submitted to a government agency.”

In an email to The Independent, Halow denied that his actions are predatory and says he’s transparent with applicants he’s worked with in “a number of states.”

“Applicants engage me for the same reason people hire tax preparers,” Halow said. “Navigating through government paperwork can be a daunting task in any situation. I am very proud of the resources and expertise I provide across the country.”

Halow said the intake form on his website for San Diego was a “marketing tool,” and “it was not meant to mimic the county’s official process.”

“As for the criticism regarding ‘flooding the lottery,’ it’s important to recognize that more applicants is actually a sign of greater participation in a government program,” he said, “which is a positive outcome.”

By law, the state must award a total of 144 licenses to disadvantaged business owners. But there’s not a definitive deadline to meet that goal, Moore said.

Pruitt believes the division needs to reevaluate the rules around the application process to “fix the problem,” even if it means a delay in issuing the next round of licenses. A short pause, he said, could also give the NAACP and other community leaders an opportunity to try to create pathways to business capital so business owners aren’t as vulnerable to predatory practices.

“It’s a very simple question with a simple answer for me,” Pruitt said. “Or would you rather continue to try to catch everybody who’s speeding?”

More than half not certified

The state issued its first round of 48 microbusiness licenses last year.

These applicants were picked out of a lottery of 1,600 submissions, and then the division verified they met the basic qualifications — which includes having a low income, a nonviolent marijuana charge on their record, being a disabled veteran or living in a low-income ZIP code.

But getting the license is actually just the beginning of the verification process.