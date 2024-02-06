Cannabis industry blooming in state, Southeast region

The marijuana business has become a billion-dollar industry in Missouri, spurred by voters legalizing cannabis for recreational purposes in 2022.

In Cape Girardeau and beyond, dispensaries compete to bring in customers while managing the limitations set upon the industry.

"We've seen a huge spike in not only the amount of patients and customers we have, but the types of products we get in," Hayden Cummins, general manager of Bloom Medicinals in Cape Girardeau said. "It's such a huge market of what people want. We're getting so much new product in, which not only helps people try new things but helps other companies get some of their products on the shelf."

The latest information released this month by the state Department of Health and Senior Services reveals the state has nearly doubled its cumulative sales of marijuana since recreational sales began.

The state had sold $642 million of medicinal marijuana from October 2020 through January 2023. Once recreational sales started, consumers have purchased $592 million of cannabis from February through June of 2023 alone. Total marijuana sales eclipsed the $1 billion mark in May and have now reached $1.23 billion.

The majority of sales -- $444 million worth -- came from recreational sales, Medicinal sales have steadily decreased over time.

Cummins said medical patients often have a particular product they rely on and are more interested in the benefits it can provide them. Recreational users, meanwhile, might try several products looking to find a new favorite. Cummins' business has seen increasingly more customers over the last few months.

This can lead to drawbacks. Certain plants can only be grown at certain times of the year, leading to shortages if products prove especially popular.

"Now if you go up to St. Louis, good luck even finding smokable flower up there. The market is so crazy up there, a lot of dispensaries don't even have products on the shelf, so we're lucky to have a lot of variety down here," Cummins said.

Bloom Medicinals operates a dozen stores across five states with three locations in Missouri. Most of the stores are located close to state lines; Cummins said his location has regular customers from as far as Georgia and New York.

Attracting so many out-of-state customers has proved bountiful for the state of Missouri. With state sales taxes of 4% and 6% on medicinal and recreational marijuana, respectively, the state has generated tens of millions in revenue. Much of the medicinal tax is used for veterans' health care services, according to the state Revisor of Statutes website. Recreational taxes mainly support veterans' care, drug addiction treatment programs and the state's public defender system.