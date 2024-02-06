Canines in Capaha Park raise cancer awareness

A pavilion full of people and their pooches was the sight Saturday morning in Capaha Park during the second annual Bark for Life event, which benefits the American Cancer Societyï¿½s Relay for Life.

The event raised nearly $4,000 last year and this yearï¿½s goal is $5,000, said Pris Mabuce, event organizer and a cancer survivor.

ï¿½Weï¿½re just now starting out and each year we just want to keep increasing. Weï¿½re doing good,ï¿½ she said.

Mabuce said the day brings several organizations together to raise money for ASC. She said one of the main focuses is the survivors.

ï¿½We had three survivors. Itï¿½s almost easier fighting cancer than watching someone you care about go through it,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½It really is.ï¿½

Precious, a canine cancer survivor, walks with owner Jessica Kuehn on Saturday during the American Cancer Society's Bark for Life event at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Participants were asked to bring their ï¿½furry friendsï¿½ because, Mabuce said, it signifies the unconditional love expressed by pets. Dogs are always there for you, even when youï¿½re sick or going through something, she said.

Mabuce has been involved with similar relays since 2001. She explained the event not only supports the fight against cancer that affects humans, but also brings attention to dogs who are fighting or have fought cancer in the past.

ï¿½What happens to us happens to them, too,ï¿½ she said.

Cape Girardeau native Jessica Kuehn also was in attendance Saturday with her 15-year-old Chihuahua and dachshund mix, Precious, a canine cancer survivor.

Kuehn said Precious ï¿½kind of came to me and decided to come stay with usï¿½ when she and her family were living in an apartment complex. The owners at the time, Kuehn said, agreed to let Kuehn adopt Precious.

ï¿½Sheï¿½s been with me about six years,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½About four years ago, we found a mass on her breast tissue area. They checked it out and it was cancerous.ï¿½

Cape Girardeau veterinarian Kelly Smith was at Saturdayï¿½s event representing her practice, Dogwood Veterinary Hospital, and to support ï¿½raising money for a good causeï¿½ with a formerly injured, 1 1/2-year-old mixed breed dog named Bullet.

According to Smith, Bullet was shot in the leg, which resulted in a break. Heï¿½s been stationed at Dogwood for three and a half months undergoing treatment for heartworms. Bullet also has been vaccinated and dewormed, Smith said.