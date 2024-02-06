Candy ready: Halloween behind-the-scenes with the Monroe family

Whether they're suiting up in the uniform of a popular superhero or transforming into something a little more ghoulish, Halloween night is often a busy one for kids and their families.

That's true of the Monroe family and their six children who live just north of Cape Girardeau.

"Sometimes we find things at home and try to put things together. Other times we just go to the party stores or we might go to some thrift stores," Ashley Monroe said of her children's costumes.

This year the family's costumes included everything from 5-year-old Lewie's portrayal of the superhero The Flash, to the family's youngest, 2-year-old Rocky, becoming a walking and talking peanut.

"When the three older ones were little, they were all three hunters. And we just got them those fake, little shotguns and they dressed in camo," Ashley said.

Jackie Monroe, 14, assists her brother Rocky, 2, with his peanut costume while getting ready for Halloween activities Thursday at the Monroe home north of Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

Jackie, 14, who portrayed a 1980s hip-hop dancer, said she enjoys the dressing-up aspect of Halloween. Recalling previous Halloweens, she said Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" was probably her favorite costume. Josie, Jackie's twin sister, took a slightly different approach to this year's costume than her sister and dressed as a killer nurse.