December 11, 2019
Candlelight vigil for victims of gun violence to be held Thursday
A candlelight vigil in memory of victims of gun violence will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bridge Outreach Center, 500 S. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release. The Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, with Stop Needless Acts of violence Please (SNAP) will host the vigil to mark the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
Southeast Missourian

A candlelight vigil in memory of victims of gun violence will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bridge Outreach Center, 500 S. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release.

The Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, with Stop Needless Acts of violence Please (SNAP) will host the vigil to mark the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The vigil will also honor the 20 children and six educators killed at Sandy Hook, and will honor local victims and survivors of gun violence, according to the release.

“Events are being held across the country to honor those affected by gun violence and ask lawmakers to act to end this crisis,” the release stated.

The vigil will also serve as a collection point for mittens and gloves to be given to school-aged students, the release stated.

The fundraising page for the Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America may be found at give.everytown.org/team/205416.

