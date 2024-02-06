Candidates vie for area school board posts

In the June 2 election, candidates are running for three-year school board terms in eight local school districts.
There are four candidates running for three positions on the board of the 4,287-pupil district.
Incumbent and Cape Central graduate __Jared Ritter__ said he believes his experience as a student will be helpful to his service on the school board. A realtor, Ritter has served one term so far and said he enjoys contributing to the positive atmosphere of the school.
Incumbent __Tony Smee__ has served on the board for 12 years, and said that he had a preconceived notion of what a member of the board would be. While he said the job is a lot bigger than he thought it would be, he's found that the board has created a large impact in the last 12 years, especially in student testing. He hopes to further improve this as well as improve school graduation rates.
__Missy Phegley__ is running for a spot on the Cape school board for the first time. She said she feels the largest priority currently is maintaining and ensuring the health of students, faculty and staff. If elected, Phegley, a professor at Southeast Missouri State University, said she would like to focus on retaining teachers, improving salaries and focusing on high graduation rates.
__Casey Cook__, an engineer with Spartech LLC, said he hopes to bring his work experience to the board. As a parent, he said he better understands how school policies affect students and he'd like to represent other parents in the district as well.
Six candidates seek election to three open seats in the 391-pupil district.
__Lindsay Berry__ works in emergency room admitting for Perry County Memorial Hospital and is also an assistant manager at Gelatis Restaurant. With three children in the district, A 1997 graduate of Oak Ridge, Berry previously served on the board from 2014 to 2017. She believes the board needs diversity of opinion and perspective and believes the district's financial situation is "most concerning."
__Whitney McFall__ co-owns and operates Mr. Muffler in Cape Girardeau with her husband. McFall has three children in the district and coached Bluejays volleyball from 2003-2018. McFall believes the board needs to get the district "back on track" financially. She also believes students needs every tool possible to succeed and teachers need supported as high morale is important.
__Andrew Seabaugh__ is a scheduling and freight manager for Atlas Molded Products. A Jackson R-2 alum, Seabaugh's wife and two children are Bluejays. Seabaugh said "uncertainty" is a concern, as Oak Ridge will continue to be impacted by state funding cuts and by COVID-19. Seabaugh says he is passionate about the small school atmosphere and values the close-knit family feel of Oak Ridge.
__Thomas Schreiner__, __Mary A. Seyer__ and incumbent __Pat Hunt__ did not respond to requests for information.
Four candidates seek election to three open seats in the 462-pupil district.
__Jeremy Lee Limbaugh__ is a registered nurse with the Missouri Department of Mental Health in Cape Girardeau. A 2006 graduate of Advance with two grade-school sons in the district, Limbaugh said he "wants to be part of the solution" as the state makes reductions in funding. With a health care background, Limbaugh says he is well-rounded from a managerial perspective. His wife is employed at the high school and he has been a volunteer coach for baseball and basketball.
__Tyler Michael Wade__ and incumbents __Joshua Ryan Schrader__ and __Chase Von Robins__ did not respond to requests for informationn.
Four candidates are running for three open seats in the 232-pupil district.
__Evelyn Nussbaum__ is a former Delta mayor, having served four years in the role. She is retired, currently working part-time at the Burger King in Cape Girardeau as a hostess. A Delta alumna, Nussbaum's sons, grandson and granddaughter are also Bobcats alumni.
Nussbaum sees COVID-19 as Delta's greatest immediate challenge.
"(Seniors) should have the graduation they deserve," said Nussbaum, who adds the board should focus on "all the issues the (coronavirus) have caused the district."
__Samuel A. Below__ is retired from farming and construction. A 1959 Bobcats alum, Below's children and grandchildren also attended Delta. He sees the COVID-19 pandemic as a "major problem" for the district and said he is committed to ensuring children receive a good education.
__Kimberlie Nothdurft__ is the married mother of a child who will be going to kindergarden this fall at Delta. She is process coordinator for the Chaffee Schools and also has experience in the Sikeston, Missouri, district. She is concerned with district finances not being as strong as previously and wants to ensure academics receive their proper importance alongside athletics. Nothdurft says she will be an advocate for teachers.
__Matt Huffman__ did not respond to a request for information.
Four candidates are running for three open seats in the 341-pupil district.
Incumbent __Claire Urhahn__ is a retired human resources manager and currently working part time in the Scott County Sheriff's Office. A Bell City alumna, Urhahn's husband, two sons and two grandchildren all are Oran Eagles. She believes her knowledge about hiring and recruitment helps students receive varying perspectives on career paths. Due to COVID-19, the board must be "diligent" when it comes to finances as state funding may be impacted.
__Stephen Peterson__, also an incumbent, works in management for Delta Companies. A native of Campbell, Missouri, Peterson has three children now in the district. He believes the school must get students ready for the workforce. A recent transplant to Oran in the last two years, Peterson said he is "impressed" by what he has seen in the Oran Schools.
__Melody Bradley__ is a workforce manager with Anthem Insurance with one child in the Oran district. A West Plains, Missouri, graduate, Bradley is a supporter of the school and is a booster for Eagles athletics. She would like to support the school's administration in its work.
Incumbent __Vance Todt__ did not respond to requests for information.
Four candidates are running in the 2,248-pupil district.
__Ashley Geringer__ is a first-time candidate and said she hopes to work collaboratively with the board to improve district communication, strengthen staff relationships and offer support to the district as a whole.
Incumbent __Jamie Robinson__ said he has been a part of the Perryville community since 1993 and hopes to continue serving on the school board to help ensure the best possible education for students in the fall, regardless of whether classes are held in-person or remotely. He said it's important to look for out of the box ideas to help achieve educational goals especially during challenging times. __Kathy Carron__ and __Nancy Voelker__ are also running.
Three candidates are running in the 98-pupil district.
Incumbent and 11-year school teacher __Amy Ussery__ said both her position on the school board and on staff helped to give her a better outlook. If reelected, she hopes to focus on hiring experienced educators and retaining those teachers.
__Jessica Hecht__ is also running.
__Bleau Deckerd__, superintendent at Nell Holcomb, said running would be an opportunity to maximize skills and help the most students possible. He said he hopes to assist in solving challenges the district students might face and create positive change.
There are six candidates running in the 954-pupil district, covering three area schools: Kelly High, Scott County Middle School and Scott County Elementary.
__Jeremy Wade__ said he was inspired by his four children to pursue a spot on the school board for the first time. As a 1995 graduate, Wade said he feels connected to the district and the teachers, coaches and sports teams there. If elected, he plans to focus on employment of coaches and teacher retention.
__David Brashear__, former president of the R-IV school board, said updating textbooks and materials is his top priority. In addition, he said he believes it's important to focus on improving athletic fields so that the school district may hold tournaments and other events.
__Shane Washburn__ said in a May 29 Facebook post that he had resigned from the school board and would resign again if reelected.
__Kellie Bridges__ has also served one term on the school board but hopes to be reelected to continue previous plans of the board. In the past three years, she said she's been involved in hiring the new superintendent, renovating two gyms and repairing other district buildings.
__Darrin Blunt__ has not run for school board before, but he has spent time volunteering in the district. Blunt, who has four children currently attending Kelly, he said he would like to focus on growing the academic program as well as supporting school administration.
__Jennifer Candy Ward__ is also running.
