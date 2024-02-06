Candidates vie for area school board posts

In the June 2 election, candidates are running for three-year school board terms in eight local school districts.

Cape Girardeau School District

There are four candidates running for three positions on the board of the 4,287-pupil district.

Incumbent and Cape Central graduate __Jared Ritter__ said he believes his experience as a student will be helpful to his service on the school board. A realtor, Ritter has served one term so far and said he enjoys contributing to the positive atmosphere of the school.

Incumbent __Tony Smee__ has served on the board for 12 years, and said that he had a preconceived notion of what a member of the board would be. While he said the job is a lot bigger than he thought it would be, he's found that the board has created a large impact in the last 12 years, especially in student testing. He hopes to further improve this as well as improve school graduation rates.

__Missy Phegley__ is running for a spot on the Cape school board for the first time. She said she feels the largest priority currently is maintaining and ensuring the health of students, faculty and staff. If elected, Phegley, a professor at Southeast Missouri State University, said she would like to focus on retaining teachers, improving salaries and focusing on high graduation rates.

__Casey Cook__, an engineer with Spartech LLC, said he hopes to bring his work experience to the board. As a parent, he said he better understands how school policies affect students and he'd like to represent other parents in the district as well.

Oak Ridge

Six candidates seek election to three open seats in the 391-pupil district.

Lindsay Berry

__Lindsay Berry__ works in emergency room admitting for Perry County Memorial Hospital and is also an assistant manager at Gelatis Restaurant. With three children in the district, A 1997 graduate of Oak Ridge, Berry previously served on the board from 2014 to 2017. She believes the board needs diversity of opinion and perspective and believes the district's financial situation is "most concerning."

Whitney McFall

__Whitney McFall__ co-owns and operates Mr. Muffler in Cape Girardeau with her husband. McFall has three children in the district and coached Bluejays volleyball from 2003-2018. McFall believes the board needs to get the district "back on track" financially. She also believes students needs every tool possible to succeed and teachers need supported as high morale is important.

__Andrew Seabaugh__ is a scheduling and freight manager for Atlas Molded Products. A Jackson R-2 alum, Seabaugh's wife and two children are Bluejays. Seabaugh said "uncertainty" is a concern, as Oak Ridge will continue to be impacted by state funding cuts and by COVID-19. Seabaugh says he is passionate about the small school atmosphere and values the close-knit family feel of Oak Ridge.

__Thomas Schreiner__, __Mary A. Seyer__ and incumbent __Pat Hunt__ did not respond to requests for information.

Advance

Four candidates seek election to three open seats in the 462-pupil district.

__Jeremy Lee Limbaugh__ is a registered nurse with the Missouri Department of Mental Health in Cape Girardeau. A 2006 graduate of Advance with two grade-school sons in the district, Limbaugh said he "wants to be part of the solution" as the state makes reductions in funding. With a health care background, Limbaugh says he is well-rounded from a managerial perspective. His wife is employed at the high school and he has been a volunteer coach for baseball and basketball.

__Tyler Michael Wade__ and incumbents __Joshua Ryan Schrader__ and __Chase Von Robins__ did not respond to requests for informationn.

Delta

Four candidates are running for three open seats in the 232-pupil district.

__Evelyn Nussbaum__ is a former Delta mayor, having served four years in the role. She is retired, currently working part-time at the Burger King in Cape Girardeau as a hostess. A Delta alumna, Nussbaum's sons, grandson and granddaughter are also Bobcats alumni.

Nussbaum sees COVID-19 as Delta's greatest immediate challenge.

"(Seniors) should have the graduation they deserve," said Nussbaum, who adds the board should focus on "all the issues the (coronavirus) have caused the district."

__Samuel A. Below__ is retired from farming and construction. A 1959 Bobcats alum, Below's children and grandchildren also attended Delta. He sees the COVID-19 pandemic as a "major problem" for the district and said he is committed to ensuring children receive a good education.