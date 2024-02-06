Candidates tout accomplishments, plans before SEMO Pachyderm Club

Before a crowd of 30 people at the SEMO Pachyderm Club on Thursday evening, Republican candidates for Missouri Senate District 27 took turns touting their backgrounds and accomplishments ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election.

Holly Rehder, 50, of Sikeston is term-limited after eight years representing District 148 of the Missouri House.

“We almost got PDMP across the finish line,” Rehder said, referencing to her full-throated support for a prescription drug monitoring program bill she has backed so far unsuccessfully for eight years in Jefferson City.

Kathy Swan, 69, of Cape Girardeau is also term-limited after four terms in Missouri House District 147.

“I’m proud of the tough anti-abortion bill we got passed in 2019,” Swan said, “and for the workforce training legislation helping young adults get educated for better-paying jobs in Missouri.”

Missouri state Rep. Kathy Swan (R-147, Cape Girardeau) speaks during a SEMO Pachyderm Club candidates forum Thursday at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson. Swan will run in the Republican primary election in August in a bid for the state senate. Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

Rehder and Swan are squaring off to be the GOP Missouri Senate nominee.

The winner will face Democrat Donnie Owens in the Nov. 3 general election.

The District 27 incumbent, Wayne Wallingford, who also attended the meeting at Delmonico’s Restaurant in Jackson but didn’t speak, is likewise term-limited and is running in the primary for Swan’s current state House seat, where he will face fellow Republican John Voss.

Two GOP hopefuls want to succeed Rehder — Jamie Burger and Will Perry.

Rehder and Swan differ on the biggest legislative challenge facing them in Jefferson City.