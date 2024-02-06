All sections
June 13, 2020

Candidates to speak at Pachyderm meeting

A sign for voter check-in Tuesday, April 8, 2014, at the Christ Church of the Heartland, 720 Bertling, in Cape Girardeau. The church is the polling place for precincts 1 and 4. Adam Vogler

Three candidates for office will speak at Thursday's meeting of the SEMO Pachyderm club.

Speakers will include state Rep. Holly Rehder and state Rep. Kathy Swan, who face each other in a Republican primary for state Senate. Paul Keoper, candidate for Cape Girardeau County 1st District associate commissioner is also slated to speak.

Officials invited the public to attend the meting at Delmonicos in Jackson. The event will begin with a meal at 5 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Local News

