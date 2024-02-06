Candidates to speak at Pachyderm meeting

Speakers will include state Rep. Holly Rehder and state Rep. Kathy Swan, who face each other in a Republican primary for state Senate. Paul Keoper, candidate for Cape Girardeau County 1st District associate commissioner is also slated to speak.

Officials invited the public to attend the meting at Delmonicos in Jackson. The event will begin with a meal at 5 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m.