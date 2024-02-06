Candidates for Kelly school board address district issues

Candidates for the Kelly school board have brought up everything from finances to school safety and hiring of teachers in advance of the April 2 election.

School board incumbents John Felter and Paul Ruff face three challengers for the two seats on the board.

The challengers for the three-year terms are Dorothy Lewer, Robert "Rob" Staggs and Robby Lemonds.

In emailed responses to a Southeast Missourian candidate questionnaire, Felter wrote the biggest challenge facing the school district is "the continued need to be creative and smart with financial planning given the reduction in state money."

Felter, a Benton, Missouri, area farmer, wrote, "I am proud of the fact that as a board we have succeeded in making sound, responsible financial decisions. While this continues to be challenging, I believe that we can address this with wise spending."

Rob Staggs

Felter is seeking his sixth term on the board.

Ruff, the other incumbent, sees hiring and retention of teachers as the biggest challenge in the rural school district. The district encompasses parts of Scott and Mississippi counties.

"My opinion is we need to take a hard look at how to not only recruit but keep our wonderful faculty in place and make a more enjoyable workplace for them," he wrote.

"I would also like to see more return of alumni coming back to their alma mater to teach," Ruff added.

School funding concerns Lemonds, a packaging superintendent at the BioKyowa manufacturing plant.

Robby Lemonds

In an email, Lemonds wrote "for leaders, teachers and administrators to succeed we need to make sure everyone involved has the resources needed to succeed in all areas including the safety of our children."

He added the school district must have the funding needed to "excel at a high level."

Staggs, general manager of a wireless internet service provider in Jackson, views school safety as a top priority.

"We need to take steps toward making our schools safer, in every aspect, whether it is food allergies, an active shooter, bullying or exclusion," he wrote.

Staggs added the school system needs to implement "practical solutions"