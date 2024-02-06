Candidates for Kelly school board address district issues

Candidates for the Kelly school board have brought up everything from finances to school safety and hiring of teachers in advance of the April 2 election.
School board incumbents John Felter and Paul Ruff face three challengers for the two seats on the board.
The challengers for the three-year terms are Dorothy Lewer, Robert "Rob" Staggs and Robby Lemonds.
In emailed responses to a Southeast Missourian candidate questionnaire, Felter wrote the biggest challenge facing the school district is "the continued need to be creative and smart with financial planning given the reduction in state money."
Felter, a Benton, Missouri, area farmer, wrote, "I am proud of the fact that as a board we have succeeded in making sound, responsible financial decisions. While this continues to be challenging, I believe that we can address this with wise spending."
Felter is seeking his sixth term on the board.
Ruff, the other incumbent, sees hiring and retention of teachers as the biggest challenge in the rural school district. The district encompasses parts of Scott and Mississippi counties.
"My opinion is we need to take a hard look at how to not only recruit but keep our wonderful faculty in place and make a more enjoyable workplace for them," he wrote.
"I would also like to see more return of alumni coming back to their alma mater to teach," Ruff added.
School funding concerns Lemonds, a packaging superintendent at the BioKyowa manufacturing plant.
In an email, Lemonds wrote "for leaders, teachers and administrators to succeed we need to make sure everyone involved has the resources needed to succeed in all areas including the safety of our children."
He added the school district must have the funding needed to "excel at a high level."
Staggs, general manager of a wireless internet service provider in Jackson, views school safety as a top priority.
"We need to take steps toward making our schools safer, in every aspect, whether it is food allergies, an active shooter, bullying or exclusion," he wrote.
Staggs added the school system needs to implement "practical solutions"
The Kelly School District also is "behind the times when it comes to technology," which means students aren't prepared for "the real working world," he wrote.
He also touted the need for teaching "basic life skills" to students, including making a budget, filing taxes and getting vehicles inspected.
Staggs added the district should consider offering drivers' education to its students.
Lewer, a retired administrative assistant for the Kelly school system, wrote she wants to "ensure that all students can ascend academically to their fullest potential in a positive and safe environment."
She praised school officials and the school board for taking steps to provide a safe environment for students. "But, not only do we need to secure our buildings, our students deserve academic achievement," she wrote. "Purchasing of textbooks or individual technology tools can help with academic achievement."
Lewer, Lemonds and Staggs are all running for public office for the first time.
The three challengers offered various reasons for their candidacies.
Lewer, who worked for the school system for 27 years, wrote her past experience working under six superintendents, driving a school bus and working as a teacher's aide would serve her well, if elected to the school board.
She added she could be an "effective member of the school board" as the district transitions to a new superintendent.
Lemonds wrote he wants to serve on the board "to make sure the appropriate resources are available" for teachers and students. "If teachers and students are given the resources needed, failure is not an option," he wrote.
Staggs wrote he seeks to provide "a fresh take on the way things are done."
He wrote he wants to be "an advocate" for students and parents.
Ruff, who has four children attending classes in the district, wrote he wants to continue serving on the board "to better the education for all the children and do my part to make a much better and safer atmosphere for that education."
Felter wrote he wants to remain on the board "to see through" planned projects such as an improved parking lot, new buildings and/or additions and "efficient and cost effective" replacement of school buses.
