February 28, 2020

Candidates file for Perry County offices

Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf faces at least one challenger in the Aug. 3 primary election: Teresa Cox Worthington, according to information from County Clerk Jared W. Kutz on Thursday afternoon. Public administrator Tammy Tarrillion will face challenger Jennifer Freeman...

Southeast Missourian

Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf faces at least one challenger in the Aug. 3 primary election: Teresa Cox Worthington, according to information from County Clerk Jared W. Kutz on Thursday afternoon.

Public administrator Tammy Tarrillion will face challenger Jennifer Freeman.

Incumbent Jay Wengert refiled for associate county commissioner, District 1.

Incumbent County Assessor Charles Triller has refiled, as have Coroner Bill Bohnert and Surveyor Tim Baer.

District 2’s county commissioner seat is open, and six candidates had filed as of Thursday: Chad Sutterer, Thomas “Tom” Unger, Douglas K. Martin, Todd Bergman, Daniel Miesner and Keith Hoehn.

Those filing to serve as township committee members are Sandra Haertling, Mark S. Renaud, Keith A. Carroll, Pam Muench and Allen Muench.

All candidates who had filed Thursday filed as Republicans.

Filing is open through March 31.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

