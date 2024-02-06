Candidates file for Perry County offices

Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf faces at least one challenger in the Aug. 3 primary election: Teresa Cox Worthington, according to information from County Clerk Jared W. Kutz on Thursday afternoon.

Public administrator Tammy Tarrillion will face challenger Jennifer Freeman.

Incumbent Jay Wengert refiled for associate county commissioner, District 1.

Incumbent County Assessor Charles Triller has refiled, as have Coroner Bill Bohnert and Surveyor Tim Baer.