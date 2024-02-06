Candidates at odds on issues in District 147 state rep. race

Republican state Rep. Kathy Swan and Democratic challenger Renita Green disagree on everything from how to draw legislative districts to medical marijuana.

Swan of Cape Girardeau, who was first elected to the District 147 House seat in 2012, is seeking her fourth, two-year term in the Nov. 6 election.

Renita Green

Swan, who formerly served on the Cape Girardeau City Council and the local school board, wants to repeal the prevailing-wage law, and opposes the ï¿½Clean Missouriï¿½ initiative that would change how legislative districts are drawn in the state and all three ballot measures to legalize the use of medical marijuana.

Green, who pastors St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau and also works as a property manager, favors the prevailing-wage law, backs the Clean Missouri measure and supports Amendment 2, one of the statewide measures to allow the use of medical marijuana.

Swan supports the gas-tax-increase measure on the ballot, which would provide a dedicated funding stream for the Missouri State Highway Patrol and more money to cities and counties for road and bridge projects.

Green said she is undecided about the measure, which would raise the fuel tax by 10-cents a gallon, spread over the next four years.

ï¿½I am concerned about low-wage earners who tend to drive less fuel-efficient vehicles. They will definitely feel the impact of a 10-cent per gallon increase,ï¿½ she said.

Green added she is concerned two-thirds of the tax increase would go to the highway patrol when the state needs money to repair roads and bridges.

Swan and Green also differ on what is the biggest challenge facing state government.

Swan said the biggest challenge annually is the constitutionally required task to adopt a balanced budget.

Green said the top challenge is poverty.

ï¿½I believe that we must attract industries paying a livable wage with life-sustaining benefits,ï¿½ she said.

Green and Swan discussed their views in emailed responses to a Southeast Missourian candidatesï¿½ questionnaire.