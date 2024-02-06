Candidate for St. Louis police chief alleges bias

ST. LOUIS -- The white former interim police chief of St. Louis is alleging discrimination based on race in the selection of a permanent chief.

Lt. Col. Lawrence O'Toole was among six finalists for the permanent job late last year. The job went to the only other internal candidate, John Hayden, who is black.

O'Toole has filed complaints with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday. Mayor Lyda Krewson, through a spokesman, said there was no discrimination and called the complaints "unfortunate."