All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 19, 2018

Candidate for St. Louis police chief alleges bias

ST. LOUIS -- The white former interim police chief of St. Louis is alleging discrimination based on race in the selection of a permanent chief. Lt. Col. Lawrence O'Toole was among six finalists for the permanent job late last year. The job went to the only other internal candidate, John Hayden, who is black...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The white former interim police chief of St. Louis is alleging discrimination based on race in the selection of a permanent chief.

Lt. Col. Lawrence O'Toole was among six finalists for the permanent job late last year. The job went to the only other internal candidate, John Hayden, who is black.

O'Toole has filed complaints with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday. Mayor Lyda Krewson, through a spokesman, said there was no discrimination and called the complaints "unfortunate."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Krewson chose O'Toole as interim chief after Sam Dotson retired on her first day in office in April 2017. O'Toole served about nine months.

The search for a permanent chief marked the first time St. Louis considered non-internal candidates. The city contracted with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to help with the search. A citizen's advisory committee also was involved.

The chief was ultimately chosen by Public Safety director Jimmie Edwards. Hayden, a 30-year veteran, was selected in December.

The complaints allege discrimination and retaliation, but details are not public records.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy