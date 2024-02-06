Candidate disqualified in Miner election tie

According to Miner City Clerk Darrin Skinner, Helms was "disqualified from being elected due to issues relating to the requirements of Missouri Statute 79.250, owing City taxes at the time of the election."

With that ruling, Clark was sworn in for the two-year term as alderman in Ward 2 at Tuesday's meeting. Also sworn in at the meeting was Don Foster for the two-year term of alderman in Ward 1. Foster defeated Crystal Gilliland and Paul Luber in the April 2 election.

Doris Smith, who ran unopposed in the April 2 election, was sworn in as city collector.