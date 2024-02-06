All sections
NewsApril 18, 2019

Candidate disqualified in Miner election tie

Standard Democrat

MINER, Mo. -- A tie in the election for Miner alderman in Ward 2 has been resolved.

In the April 2 election, Renee Clark and Michael Helms each received 24 votes. However in Tuesday night's meeting of the Miner Board of Alderman, Helms was disqualified from the election.

According to Miner City Clerk Darrin Skinner, Helms was "disqualified from being elected due to issues relating to the requirements of Missouri Statute 79.250, owing City taxes at the time of the election."

With that ruling, Clark was sworn in for the two-year term as alderman in Ward 2 at Tuesday's meeting. Also sworn in at the meeting was Don Foster for the two-year term of alderman in Ward 1. Foster defeated Crystal Gilliland and Paul Luber in the April 2 election.

Doris Smith, who ran unopposed in the April 2 election, was sworn in as city collector.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

