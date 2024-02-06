Cancer survivor gives generous gift to UCAN

A 98-year-old Fisk, Missouri, woman planned to continue helping others after her passing.

When Ruthanna Benjamin died May 4, 2021, she made certain her trust in others lived on.

While Benjamin's family will not discuss her numerous bequests, Sue Stuart Benjamin's second cousin and the executor of her estate is willing to share her gift to the United Cancer Assistants Network "because she was a cancer survivor."

The amount of the donation is not being released, but it has been described as "incredibly generous."

When UCAN executive director Melody Chailland saw the donation, it brought tears to her eyes.

"This incredibly generous gift will allow us to continue with UCAN's mission to financially assist cancer patients in our service area," Chailland said. "This donation could not have come at a better time. We recently had to purchase another vehicle for our transit program, (in) which we transport cancer patients to their treatments at no cost to them."

Chailland said, "Ruthanna was a breast cancer survivor, and she attended the survivors' picnic with us for many years. We wish we could have thanked her and shown our appreciation while she was still here with us. But we know she knows exactly what we will do with the funds and how many lives she is going to make a difference (in) with it."

Stuart agreed, "The reason I'm doing this is if it gives anybody else hope they can overcome it, too, then I think she would want me to do this."

Benjamin had a cancerous lump around 2004, which she had removed, and took radiation treatments.