All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 22, 2019

Cancer gala to feature TV journalist, wellness advocate Joan Lunden; set for Jan. 18 in Cape

Award-winning journalist and women’s health and wellness advocate Joan Lunden will speak at SoutheastHEALTH Foundation’s fourth annual Journey Gala on Jan. 18 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Guests will enjoy an elegant “Soiree en Paris” theme, along with a gourmet dinner, charity auctions and dancing to live music by Vote 4 Pedro, SoutheastHEALTH said Monday...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Joan Lunden
Joan Lunden

Award-winning journalist and women’s health and wellness advocate Joan Lunden will speak at SoutheastHEALTH Foundation’s fourth annual Journey Gala on Jan. 18 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

Guests will enjoy an elegant “Soiree en Paris” theme, along with a gourmet dinner, charity auctions and dancing to live music by Vote 4 Pedro, SoutheastHEALTH said Monday in a news release.

The cocktail attire, black-tie optional Journey Gala will begin at 6 p.m.

The gala will benefit SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund.

Patti Ranzini, president of the foundation, said funds raised from the gala provide free mammograms, nutritional supplements, medications, transportation and other services for cancer patients.

“We have been so humbled by the overwhelming support the community has shown for the Journey Gala over the last few years,” Ranzini said in the release. “We are grateful to everyone who attends this very worthy event, knowing that they are helping support those living with cancer right here at home.”

Last year’s gala raised $250,000. Since the event began in 2017, more than $600,000 has been raised, according to the release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We hope this year’s gala will be the most successful ever,” Ranzini said.

Jennifer Icaza-Gast and Anita Drury are once again serving as co-chairwomen for the gala.

“Most of us know the heartbreak and feeling of desperation that comes with a cancer diagnosis,” Icaza-Gast said. “Everyone involved with the Journey Gala is dedicated to doing whatever we can to help patients and families during what is a very difficult and challenging time.”

Lunden has graced the covers of more than 60 magazines and books.

For nearly two decades, Lunden greeted television viewers on “Good Morning America.” She reported from 26 countries, covered five presidents, five Olympics and kept Americans up to date on how to care for their homes, their families and their health, the release stated.

In June 2014, Lunden was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, which required chemotherapy, surgery and radiation.

She blogged throughout her cancer treatment and wrote a memoir, “Had I Known,” which documents her battle with the disease and reflects on her life and career.

Gala tickets are $175 each and may be purchased by contacting the foundation at (573) 519-4920 or online at www.SEhealth.org/Gala.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the Whit...
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters reject funding sheriff and prosecutor pensions through court fees
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy