Award-winning journalist and women’s health and wellness advocate Joan Lunden will speak at SoutheastHEALTH Foundation’s fourth annual Journey Gala on Jan. 18 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
Guests will enjoy an elegant “Soiree en Paris” theme, along with a gourmet dinner, charity auctions and dancing to live music by Vote 4 Pedro, SoutheastHEALTH said Monday in a news release.
The cocktail attire, black-tie optional Journey Gala will begin at 6 p.m.
The gala will benefit SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund.
Patti Ranzini, president of the foundation, said funds raised from the gala provide free mammograms, nutritional supplements, medications, transportation and other services for cancer patients.
“We have been so humbled by the overwhelming support the community has shown for the Journey Gala over the last few years,” Ranzini said in the release. “We are grateful to everyone who attends this very worthy event, knowing that they are helping support those living with cancer right here at home.”
Last year’s gala raised $250,000. Since the event began in 2017, more than $600,000 has been raised, according to the release.
“We hope this year’s gala will be the most successful ever,” Ranzini said.
Jennifer Icaza-Gast and Anita Drury are once again serving as co-chairwomen for the gala.
“Most of us know the heartbreak and feeling of desperation that comes with a cancer diagnosis,” Icaza-Gast said. “Everyone involved with the Journey Gala is dedicated to doing whatever we can to help patients and families during what is a very difficult and challenging time.”
Lunden has graced the covers of more than 60 magazines and books.
For nearly two decades, Lunden greeted television viewers on “Good Morning America.” She reported from 26 countries, covered five presidents, five Olympics and kept Americans up to date on how to care for their homes, their families and their health, the release stated.
In June 2014, Lunden was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, which required chemotherapy, surgery and radiation.
She blogged throughout her cancer treatment and wrote a memoir, “Had I Known,” which documents her battle with the disease and reflects on her life and career.
Gala tickets are $175 each and may be purchased by contacting the foundation at (573) 519-4920 or online at www.SEhealth.org/Gala.
