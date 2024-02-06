Award-winning journalist and women’s health and wellness advocate Joan Lunden will speak at SoutheastHEALTH Foundation’s fourth annual Journey Gala on Jan. 18 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

Guests will enjoy an elegant “Soiree en Paris” theme, along with a gourmet dinner, charity auctions and dancing to live music by Vote 4 Pedro, SoutheastHEALTH said Monday in a news release.

The cocktail attire, black-tie optional Journey Gala will begin at 6 p.m.

The gala will benefit SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund.

Patti Ranzini, president of the foundation, said funds raised from the gala provide free mammograms, nutritional supplements, medications, transportation and other services for cancer patients.

“We have been so humbled by the overwhelming support the community has shown for the Journey Gala over the last few years,” Ranzini said in the release. “We are grateful to everyone who attends this very worthy event, knowing that they are helping support those living with cancer right here at home.”

Last year’s gala raised $250,000. Since the event began in 2017, more than $600,000 has been raised, according to the release.