NewsJanuary 17, 2023

Cancer gala on tap this weekend in Cape Girardeau

With a mountain theme of "An Evening in the Alps", SoutheastHEALTH will hold its annual Journey Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau. The event, which launched in 2017, raises money for Southeast Cancer Center...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Joan Lunden, former co-host of ABC's Good Morning America and a breast cancer survivor, speaks to attendees Jan. 18, 2020, during SoutheastHEALTH's Journey Gala. The 2023 event, a fundraiser for the hospital system's cancer care fund, will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

With a mountain theme of "An Evening in the Alps", SoutheastHEALTH will hold its annual Journey Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau.

The event, which launched in 2017, raises money for Southeast Cancer Center.

Organizers report gala proceeds enable many programs provided free of charge to aid local needy cancer patients, including free mammograms, nutritional supplements, wigs and transportation services.

The 2023 fundraising goal, according to SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, is $250,000. The event raised more than $230,000 in 2022.

Entertainment

  • Comedian Kevin Farley, brother of late "Saturday Night Live" star Chris Farley, will perform. The younger Farley performs standup comedy at clubs across the U.S. and has a podcast, "Kevin Farley on the Road".
  • Sacred G's, a dance troupe whose members wear suits adorned with hundreds of mini-LED lights, will also be part of the evening's entertainment, as will alphornist Natalie Granawill. An alphorn is a long horn, played traditionally by Alpine herdsmen and villagers, in keeping with the gala's theme.
  • Dancing will be to the music of St. Louis band Queens Blvd.

Of note

Since the event's inception in 2017, Journey Gala has raised more than $1 million, providing support to patients and families.

Co-chairwomen for Saturday's program are Missy Janzow, Sarah Crocker and Vickie Moon.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sehfoundation.org/gala.

