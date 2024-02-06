Cancer gala on tap this weekend in Cape Girardeau

With a mountain theme of "An Evening in the Alps", SoutheastHEALTH will hold its annual Journey Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau.

The event, which launched in 2017, raises money for Southeast Cancer Center.

Organizers report gala proceeds enable many programs provided free of charge to aid local needy cancer patients, including free mammograms, nutritional supplements, wigs and transportation services.

The 2023 fundraising goal, according to SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, is $250,000. The event raised more than $230,000 in 2022.