Canceled travel plans may have boosted Cape County tax receipts

Sales tax revenue in Cape Girardeau County continues to exceed expectations and the county treasurer thinks canceled summer vacations may be one reason why.

“If some families were going to take a $2,000 vacation, they’re spending that money right here instead,” Roger Hudson said.

Hudson, appearing at the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting Monday, said this month’s half-cent sales tax receipts were almost 31% higher than the county received in August last year.

The $603,401.28 received by the county this month, which mostly reflected retail sales in the county during July, was more than $142,000 more than the $460,997.58 in sales tax revenue the county received in August last year.

Hudson believes many vacation plans were scrapped this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the money people would have spent on their vacations has gone toward consumer goods purchases close to home.