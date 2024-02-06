All sections
NewsJune 28, 2023

Canadian wildfires lead to poor air quality for Southeast Missouri

Canadian wildfire smoke has led to air quality readings in the red zone Wednesday, June 28, for Southeast Missouri, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky. Justin Gibbs, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said individuals who have respiratory issues should stay inside and those who are outside should take precautions to avoid exerting themselves...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Haze fills the sky behind the steeple of Cape Girardeau's Trinity Lutheran Church on June 30, 2015, the partial result of smoke from wildfires moving south from two provinces in western Canada. Canadian wildfires sparked by lighting and dry conditions this spring have not resulted in the same hazy conditions locally.
Haze fills the sky behind the steeple of Cape Girardeau's Trinity Lutheran Church on June 30, 2015, the partial result of smoke from wildfires moving south from two provinces in western Canada. Canadian wildfires sparked by lighting and dry conditions this spring have not resulted in the same hazy conditions locally.Southeast Missourian file

Canadian wildfire smoke has led to air quality readings in the red zone Wednesday, June 28, for Southeast Missouri, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.

Justin Gibbs, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said individuals who have respiratory issues should stay inside and those who are outside should take precautions to avoid exerting themselves.

"It doesn't mean stay indoors all day with your windows closed and you can't go outside," Gibbs said. "It just means being cognizant that you don't want to be outside all day long breathing this in, especially if you're going to be exerting yourself extensively. And then, unfortunately, Thursday and Friday the smoke will improve, but our heat index is probably going to be 110 or 115 degrees, and the same will apply -- being careful and making sure you're drinking plenty of water and not over exerting yourself to the best that you can."

Gibbs said the smoke from the Canadian wildfires is catching the winds from the north and bringing the particulate matter from trees, grass and similar substances to be pollutants in the air to Southeast Missouri as well as Illinois and western Kentucky.

