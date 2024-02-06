Canadian wildfires lead to poor air quality for Southeast Missouri

"It doesn't mean stay indoors all day with your windows closed and you can't go outside," Gibbs said. "It just means being cognizant that you don't want to be outside all day long breathing this in, especially if you're going to be exerting yourself extensively. And then, unfortunately, Thursday and Friday the smoke will improve, but our heat index is probably going to be 110 or 115 degrees, and the same will apply -- being careful and making sure you're drinking plenty of water and not over exerting yourself to the best that you can."

Gibbs said the smoke from the Canadian wildfires is catching the winds from the north and bringing the particulate matter from trees, grass and similar substances to be pollutants in the air to Southeast Missouri as well as Illinois and western Kentucky.