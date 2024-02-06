Campus head fired after homeless student stayed in library

LIBERTY, Mo. -- The former campus president of a Kansas City trade school said he was fired for letting a homeless student sleep overnight in the school's library during a cold snap.

Snow was on the ground and temperatures dipped below zero Jan. 6 when Brian Carroll allowed the student to stay inside the Vatterott College building. The Kansas City Star reported Carroll said the situation was "life-threatening," and the student left the next morning as agreed.

Carroll said he knew the student was homeless, had not taken the medications he needed and lacked transportation.

"He agreed that he would leave at 9 a.m. the next morning, and that he would get a bus and go down to get his medication. And he did, and he was back in class," Carroll said.

Management fired Carroll the following Monday.