Camping World called 'a shot in the arm' for Scott County

Camping World announced Thursday it will build a 33,000-square-foot SuperCenter in Scott County off Nash Road near the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport with an expected opening in the summer.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in the northern Chicago suburb of Lincolnshire, Illinois, said it is the nation's largest retailer of recreational vehicles.

"We are excited to expand in the southeastern area of Missouri, which is filled with such natural attractions, history and cultural significance," said Marcus Lemonis, Camping World's CEO and chairman.

"Each new location we open across the U.S. represents significant economic impact for the communities and convenient customer service and products for the 5.5 million active customers we serve."

Camping World, which already has four facilities in Missouri -- Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis -- did not state in its official news release how many people will be employed at its new location.

"It will bring jobs to us, for sure," said Scott County Commissioner Donnie Kiefer, in whose 2nd District the facility will be built.

"I know camping has been strong here but with the pandemic, it seems more and more people are choosing to camp," he added.

"(Camping World) is a win for the region and a shot in the arm," said John Thompson, Cape Girardeau Area Magnet interim director

Thompson, who is serving as Magnet leader until a new permanent executive director is on board, said he has discovered Southeast Missouri pulls together when any part of the region experiences success in economic development.