NewsDecember 10, 2021

Camping World called 'a shot in the arm' for Scott County

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Site preparation work is underway Thursday for Illinois-based Camping World's planned SuperCenter off Nash Road in Scott County.<br>The company, specializing in the sale of recreational vehicles and outdoor products and accessories, plans to open its facility in the summer.
Camping World announced Thursday it will build a 33,000-square-foot SuperCenter in Scott County off Nash Road near the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport with an expected opening in the summer.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in the northern Chicago suburb of Lincolnshire, Illinois, said it is the nation's largest retailer of recreational vehicles.

"We are excited to expand in the southeastern area of Missouri, which is filled with such natural attractions, history and cultural significance," said Marcus Lemonis, Camping World's CEO and chairman.

"Each new location we open across the U.S. represents significant economic impact for the communities and convenient customer service and products for the 5.5 million active customers we serve."

Camping World, which already has four facilities in Missouri -- Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis -- did not state in its official news release how many people will be employed at its new location.

"It will bring jobs to us, for sure," said Scott County Commissioner Donnie Kiefer, in whose 2nd District the facility will be built.

"I know camping has been strong here but with the pandemic, it seems more and more people are choosing to camp," he added.

"(Camping World) is a win for the region and a shot in the arm," said John Thompson, Cape Girardeau Area Magnet interim director

Thompson, who is serving as Magnet leader until a new permanent executive director is on board, said he has discovered Southeast Missouri pulls together when any part of the region experiences success in economic development.

"Southeast Missouri is progressive in that way. People here have come to know the adage, 'All boats rise with the tide,' meaning what's good for Scott County is good for Cape Girardeau and what's good for Cape is good also for Jackson," Thompson said.

Workers for DJ's Concrete of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, prepare a form on Thursday for a concrete pouring at the site of Camping World's new SuperCenter, a 33,000-square-foot facility off Nash Road in Scott County. The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company expects to open its facility in the summer.
What's next

Site preparation is underway on approximately 12 acres at 49 Airport Road, near the intersection of Nash and Airport roads and close by to Exit 91 of Interstate 55.

"We hope to lay in the pour for the floor, weather permitting, on Tuesday," said Dennis J. Ewer of DJ's Concrete of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

DJ's is the designated concrete subcontractor on the project.

Jobs

Camping World officials said the Scott County structure will have 10,500-square-feet of retail space and 14 service bays -- and is looking for employees.

"Seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians and retail support personnel are needed," officials said.

Those interested in applying should visit www.campingworldcareers.com.

Local News
