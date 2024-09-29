Campground at Wappapello Lake closed for $1.9 million upgrade

A campground at Wappapello Lake will be closed through the 2023 recreation season for a major rehabilitation.
Redman Creek East will get electric, water and sewer work, as well as new campsite pads and road work, operations manager Bart Dearborn said.
The $1.9 million project will address needs at about half of the 68 campsites there, he said.
"We're phasing the project in. If more funding becomes available, we may be able to do more of the park," Dearborn said.
Parts of the park haven't seen major upgrades in more than 20 years, while it has been almost 15 years for other areas.
"We're replacing utilities, water, sewer, electric. Over the course of time, those facilities get impacted with leaks and issues," Dearborn said.
The all-gravel camping pads will be upgraded with paved pads. Additional paving will be done to improve the roads and parking areas.
"We'll be replacing those items and the (camping) pad site will be similar to what we did when we renovated (Old) Greenville," Dearborn said.
New restroom and shower facilities are also planned, upgrading the facilities to offer private showers with direct access.
Several campsites and new facilities will be upgraded to meet handicapped-accessibility needs.
"That's always a need, to try and serve our entire public and the campers that come visit us," Dearborn said.
About 5,000 visitors use the Redman Creek East campsites annually.
The campsites are expected to be closed for all of the 2023 season and reopen in the spring 2024.
Work on the second half of the sites has not been funded, but will be addressed with the money becomes available, he said.
Campers may find similar camping opportunities at several of Wappapello Lake's other Corps of Engineer's campgrounds, including Redman Creek West, Peoples Creek Upper and Lower, and Greenville Campgrounds. Redman Creek West campground will remain open for camping, however, because of the closure of the Redman Creek fee booth, all campsites will be available only by reservation, which must be made online at www.recreation.gov, or by phone at (877) 444-6777. Campground hosts will be onsite to facilitate the check-in process.
For more information, contact the Wappapello Lake Project Office at (573) 222-8562.
