Campground at Wappapello Lake closed for $1.9 million upgrade

A campground at Wappapello Lake will be closed through the 2023 recreation season for a major rehabilitation.

Redman Creek East will get electric, water and sewer work, as well as new campsite pads and road work, operations manager Bart Dearborn said.

The $1.9 million project will address needs at about half of the 68 campsites there, he said.

"We're phasing the project in. If more funding becomes available, we may be able to do more of the park," Dearborn said.

Parts of the park haven't seen major upgrades in more than 20 years, while it has been almost 15 years for other areas.

"We're replacing utilities, water, sewer, electric. Over the course of time, those facilities get impacted with leaks and issues," Dearborn said.

The all-gravel camping pads will be upgraded with paved pads. Additional paving will be done to improve the roads and parking areas.

"We'll be replacing those items and the (camping) pad site will be similar to what we did when we renovated (Old) Greenville," Dearborn said.