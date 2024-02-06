Camper fire extends to home on South Benton early Wednesday

A camper was destroyed and a house sustained minor damage during an overnight fire on South Benton Street in Cape Girardeau.
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, at 1:21 a.m. firefighters responded to a call of a camper on fire on South Benton. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the fire had spread from the camper to the back porch of the home.
“The fire didn’t extend too far into the house,” fire department Capt. Shawn Morris said, “just a little bit on the back porch area and a little bit into the kitchen.”
The situation was under control within 15 to 20 minutes, Morris said.
“We were there for some overhaul for quite a while,” Morris said, “but that’s about it.”
The camper was deemed a total loss, and the home received minor damage. The fire department had not estimated damages as of Wednesday. There were no injuries reported at the scene.
The Jackson Fire Department assisted on the scene. East County, Gordonville and Scott City fire departments manned Cape Girardeau fire stations during the incident.
