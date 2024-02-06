Campbell Trust makes $4M in additional charitable gifts

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to sincerely thank the trustees for the generous distribution of $1 million from the Harryette Campbell estate," said Father Steven E. Boes, national executive director, Boys Town. "The substantial gift is benefiting a significant number of at-risk children, offering them a second chance in the life they might not have otherwise had."

"The lifesaving care and research performed here at St. Jude would not be possible without the generosity of friends like Ms. Campbell," added Fred E. Jones, senior director of Legal Services, ALSAC/St. Jude. "Her legacy will live in the lives of our patients."

Campbell died in December 2020. She was a long-time Sikeston resident. In 1950, she and her brother, T.E. "Sonny" Campbell, purchased the Bell City Gin Company in Bell City, Missouri. They operated the gin until 1972. Campbell handled a farming operation right up until her death at the age of 94.

"One of my aunt's favorite Bible verses, Luke 12:48, reads: 'to whom much was given, of him much will be required," said Jane Campbell. "She lived by it and would constantly say how blessed she was."