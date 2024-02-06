Campbell Trust makes $4M in additional charitable gifts

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The trustees of the trust established by the late Harryette Campbell of Sikeston recently announced $4 million in gifts to higher education and national not-for-profits. These gifts are in addition to previous gifts specified in Campbell's Trust of over $2.3 million to local and national not-for-profits and higher education made in March 2022.
The successor trustees, Jane Campbell of Sikeston, niece of Campbell, and Doug McDowell, CPA, of Caruthersville, Missouri, recently distributed gifts of $1 million each to Southeast Missouri State University; Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee; Boys Town and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The successor trustees of the Harryette Campbell are represented by Joseph C. Blanton Jr. of Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas and Hanschen LLC of Sikeston.
"From the bottom of my heart, I want to sincerely thank the trustees for the generous distribution of $1 million from the Harryette Campbell estate," said Father Steven E. Boes, national executive director, Boys Town. "The substantial gift is benefiting a significant number of at-risk children, offering them a second chance in the life they might not have otherwise had."
"The lifesaving care and research performed here at St. Jude would not be possible without the generosity of friends like Ms. Campbell," added Fred E. Jones, senior director of Legal Services, ALSAC/St. Jude. "Her legacy will live in the lives of our patients."
Campbell died in December 2020. She was a long-time Sikeston resident. In 1950, she and her brother, T.E. "Sonny" Campbell, purchased the Bell City Gin Company in Bell City, Missouri. They operated the gin until 1972. Campbell handled a farming operation right up until her death at the age of 94.
"One of my aunt's favorite Bible verses, Luke 12:48, reads: 'to whom much was given, of him much will be required," said Jane Campbell. "She lived by it and would constantly say how blessed she was."
