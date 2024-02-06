All sections
March 1, 2024

Camp STAT registration opening Monday

Saint Francis Healthcare System will be hosting its Camp STAT once again this summer. Camp STAT, is a weeklong opportunity offering high school students a “behind the scenes” look into health care and hands-on learning experiences...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

Saint Francis Healthcare System will be hosting its Camp STAT once again this summer.

Camp STAT, is a weeklong opportunity offering high school students a “behind the scenes” look into health care and hands-on learning experiences.

Those who attend Camp STAT will learn skills and see them applied in real health care situations, receive training to help in emergent situations, become certified in basic first aid and CPR, as well as experience various learning opportunities to help further develop their passion for health care. Campers will be able to interact with health care professionals during the hands-on learning experiences.

There will be two sessions offered — Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7, and Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28 — and each session is for 30 campers.

The camp will meet at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau each day. The cost of camp is a non-refundable $75 and includes daily lunch and snacks. This is a camp for students entering ninth to 12th grade and interested in a career in health care.

Registration for Saint Francis colleagues and the general public opens at 9 a.m. Monday, March 4, and participants will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit www.sfmc.net/camp-stat.

Local News
