Camp STAT registration opening Monday

Saint Francis Healthcare System will be hosting its Camp STAT once again this summer.

Camp STAT, is a weeklong opportunity offering high school students a “behind the scenes” look into health care and hands-on learning experiences.

Those who attend Camp STAT will learn skills and see them applied in real health care situations, receive training to help in emergent situations, become certified in basic first aid and CPR, as well as experience various learning opportunities to help further develop their passion for health care. Campers will be able to interact with health care professionals during the hands-on learning experiences.