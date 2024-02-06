Camp for special needs kids gets donation from golfer Spieth

PURDY, Mo. -- A southwest Missouri camp for children with special needs and chronic illnesses has received a donation from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation.
Camp Barnabas officials did not release a specific dollar figure Thursday but said the donation from the professional golfer's foundation would allow 100 campers to attend the camp for a week.
The camp's chief development officer, Krystal Simon, said it costs each camper about $1,500 to attend the camp for a week but families generally are asked to cover only $775. Families who can't afford that are not turned away and receive additional scholarships.
Camp Barnabas provides a week of social interaction and experiences for special needs children and their siblings. Each year, the camp serves about 2,000 campers and welcomes 2,400 missionaries.
