News
June 2, 2023
Camera technology helps police locate alleged stolen vehicle
Camera technology helped Cape Girardeau police locate an alleged stolen vehicle within hours Friday, June 2. According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department, a vehicle reported stolen about 8 a.m. was seen about five hours later on a "FLOCK" camera, alerting police to the vehicle's location...
story image illustation

Camera technology helped Cape Girardeau police locate an alleged stolen vehicle within hours Friday, June 2.

According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department, a vehicle reported stolen about 8 a.m. was seen about five hours later on a "FLOCK" camera, alerting police to the vehicle's location.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop. A pursuit ensued, and according to police, the driver purposefully struck an officer's vehicle near the intersection of William and Ellis streets.

Officers blocked in the vehicle, but occupants, believed to be juveniles, fled on foot.

One was taken into custody, but three remained at large Friday evening.

