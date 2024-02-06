All sections
NewsMarch 1, 2023
Camera systems helps Cape Girardeau police make warrant arrests
Cape Girardeau Police Department officers detained two wanted individuals thanks to the law enforcement agency's new camera system. An alert was sent through the department's FLOCK system — a license plate reader camera network the department signed a three-year contract with in 2022 — Saturday morning, Feb. 25, that indicated a vehicle was being driven by a person with an active warrant...
Nathan English
Frantazia Dixon
Frantazia Dixon

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers detained two wanted individuals thanks to the law enforcement agency's new camera system.

Decarlos Clemons Jr.
Decarlos Clemons Jr.
Decarlos Clemons Jr.
Decarlos Clemons Jr.

An alert was sent through the department's FLOCK system — a license plate reader camera network the department signed a three-year contract with in 2022 — Saturday morning, Feb. 25, that indicated a vehicle was being driven by a person with an active warrant.

Officers responded to the area and conducted a traffic stop and took Frantazia Dixon of Charleston, Missouri, into custody. Dixon was wanted in Paducah, Kentucky, for an outstanding felony warrant.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found Decarlos Clemons Jr., also of Charleston, in the trunk of the vehicle. He was wanted on multiple warrants, including a felony warrant in Paducah.

"CGPD is committed to making our city and your neighborhood safer though our ever expanding technology services and the men and women that proudly serve your community each day," a police department Facebook post said.

The system allows the police department to use cameras in Cape Girardeau and tap into a vast network of law enforcement agencies across the country. The department gets near instantaneous alerts if a camera identifies a vehicle involved in an investigation for any other agency on the system.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

