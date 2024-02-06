Camera systems helps Cape Girardeau police make warrant arrests

Officers responded to the area and conducted a traffic stop and took Frantazia Dixon of Charleston, Missouri, into custody. Dixon was wanted in Paducah, Kentucky, for an outstanding felony warrant.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found Decarlos Clemons Jr., also of Charleston, in the trunk of the vehicle. He was wanted on multiple warrants, including a felony warrant in Paducah.

"CGPD is committed to making our city and your neighborhood safer though our ever expanding technology services and the men and women that proudly serve your community each day," a police department Facebook post said.

The system allows the police department to use cameras in Cape Girardeau and tap into a vast network of law enforcement agencies across the country. The department gets near instantaneous alerts if a camera identifies a vehicle involved in an investigation for any other agency on the system.