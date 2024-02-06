Camera system helps Cape Girardeau police arrest suspect

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has credited another fugitive arrest to its new camera system.

An officer conducted a traffic stop the morning of March 7. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle — later identified as Ericonta Flenoid, 40, of Cape Girardeau — sped away before the officer could get his information, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The officer pursued Flenoid at first but ended the chase after Flenoid allegedly began driving in a reckless manner, making the chase a danger to others.

The suspect's vehicle was entered into the FLOCK camera system, a license-plate reading system. The department recently signed a three-year contract with FLOCK that allows officers to get near-instantaneous notifications if a wanted vehicle in the system is found by one of the cameras in Cape Girardeau.