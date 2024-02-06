All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 14, 2023

Camera system helps Cape Girardeau police arrest suspect

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has credited another fugitive arrest to its new camera system. An officer conducted a traffic stop the morning of March 7. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle — later identified as Ericonta Flenoid, 40, of Cape Girardeau — sped away before the officer could get his information, according to a Facebook post from the police department...

Nathan English
Ericonta Flenoid
Ericonta Flenoid

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has credited another fugitive arrest to its new camera system.

An officer conducted a traffic stop the morning of March 7. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle — later identified as Ericonta Flenoid, 40, of Cape Girardeau — sped away before the officer could get his information, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The officer pursued Flenoid at first but ended the chase after Flenoid allegedly began driving in a reckless manner, making the chase a danger to others.

The suspect's vehicle was entered into the FLOCK camera system, a license-plate reading system. The department recently signed a three-year contract with FLOCK that allows officers to get near-instantaneous notifications if a wanted vehicle in the system is found by one of the cameras in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officers received an alert about an hour after Flenoid's vehicle was entered into FLOCK.

He was later taken into custody and the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged him with felony resisting a lawful stop. Flenoid is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

The $231,600 contract with FLOCK was approved by Cape Girardeau City Council members last year.

The system also helped officers arrest two individuals with outstanding felony warrants in February.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintena...
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until C...
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House ...
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy