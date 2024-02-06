Camera system helps Cape Girardeau police arrest suspect

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has credited another fugitive arrest to its new camera system.
An officer conducted a traffic stop the morning of March 7. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle — later identified as Ericonta Flenoid, 40, of Cape Girardeau — sped away before the officer could get his information, according to a Facebook post from the police department.
The officer pursued Flenoid at first but ended the chase after Flenoid allegedly began driving in a reckless manner, making the chase a danger to others.
The suspect's vehicle was entered into the FLOCK camera system, a license-plate reading system. The department recently signed a three-year contract with FLOCK that allows officers to get near-instantaneous notifications if a wanted vehicle in the system is found by one of the cameras in Cape Girardeau.
Officers received an alert about an hour after Flenoid's vehicle was entered into FLOCK.
He was later taken into custody and the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged him with felony resisting a lawful stop. Flenoid is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
The $231,600 contract with FLOCK was approved by Cape Girardeau City Council members last year.
The system also helped officers arrest two individuals with outstanding felony warrants in February.
