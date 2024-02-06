Camaraderie, friendship play role in fish fry-days

It’s the time of year that for many signals a Friday evening dinner of fried fish, hushpuppies and other appetite-quenching foods.

One place to locate the fried aquatic creatures is the fish fry at the Scott City Knights of Columbus.

Gary Ziegler, a former grand knight of Knights of Columbus, said the event usually serves around 500 to 600 people.

“Friday morning about 7:30, we get here and we cut our cabbage, we cut our peppers and our carrots. And we grind it all up and we make our own slaw. People really like that,” Ziegler said.

The homemade hushpuppies and slaw as well as the “real American catfish” are some of the aspects he said keep people coming back.

Rose Kern, left, and Irene Blattel, sisters from Scott City and Kelso, Missouri, respectively, chat while collecting tickets during a fish fry Friday at Scott City Knights of Columbus. Jacob Wiegand

The all-you-can-eat menu also includes items such as baked beans, fried chicken and macaroni and cheese. Other than the chicken, Ziegler said everything is made on site.

“You can pile it on and you can go back for seconds and thirds,” he said.

“How good it is” is what David Glastetter, a Knight of Columbus originally from Kelso and now of Cape Girardeau, said draws in the diners.