Camaraderie, friendship play role in fish fry-days

It’s the time of year that for many signals a Friday evening dinner of fried fish, hushpuppies and other appetite-quenching foods.
One place to locate the fried aquatic creatures is the fish fry at the Scott City Knights of Columbus.
Gary Ziegler, a former grand knight of Knights of Columbus, said the event usually serves around 500 to 600 people.
“Friday morning about 7:30, we get here and we cut our cabbage, we cut our peppers and our carrots. And we grind it all up and we make our own slaw. People really like that,” Ziegler said.
The homemade hushpuppies and slaw as well as the “real American catfish” are some of the aspects he said keep people coming back.
The all-you-can-eat menu also includes items such as baked beans, fried chicken and macaroni and cheese. Other than the chicken, Ziegler said everything is made on site.
“You can pile it on and you can go back for seconds and thirds,” he said.
“How good it is” is what David Glastetter, a Knight of Columbus originally from Kelso and now of Cape Girardeau, said draws in the diners.
“And they want to support the Knights of Columbus,” Glastetter said. “We’ve got five parishes that we serve.”
Donna Anderson, a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City, said friendship, camaraderie and fun are commonplace at their fish-fry events.
“We seem to have some faithful customers and we seem to have those who come in to try it,” Anderson said. “But we do have really, really good fish.”
There are two more Fridays, April 5 and 12, to make it out to the Scott City Knights of Columbus. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Adults are $11, children 6 to 11 are $5 and those younger than 6 eat free. Carry-outs are available.
