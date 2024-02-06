All sections
NewsDecember 22, 2018

Callaway County insurer to pay $2M over death of disabled man

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri county's share of a settlement with the family of a developmentally disabled man whose body was found encased in concrete is $2 million.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported Callaway County said its insurer will pay out the money to the mother and estate of Carl DeBrodie. DeBrodie's body was found in a storage unit in April 2017, about a week after he was reported missing from Second Chance Homes in Fulton. Investigators believe his disappearance from the supported living home wasn't reported for months. The suit alleged a lack of oversight.

The structured settlement was reached earlier this month, although details weren't disclosed at the time. DeBrodie's mother's attorney, Rudy Veit, said the $2 million doesn't include settlement money from Second Chance or any of its employees.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

Story Tags
State News
