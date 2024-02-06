Call the fashion cops: 'Jorts-wearing bandit' hits St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Anyone who recognizes a man accused of robbing stores in the St. Louis area while wearing jean shorts is being urged to call "the fashion police."

St. Louis County police dubbed the suspect the "jorts-wearing bandit" in a tweet Monday, and included a photo. The tweet states the suspect's "disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends."

Officer Ben Granda said the unarmed suspect approached a cashier at a Walgreens store in Lemay with merchandise Aug. 8, and then overpowered her when she opened the cash drawer. The man also is suspected of targeting at least two Walgreens stores in the city of St. Louis. No serious injuries have been reported.