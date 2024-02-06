All sections
NewsAugust 17, 2017
Call the fashion cops: 'Jorts-wearing bandit' hits St. Louis
Associated Press
This undated image from video shows a man accused of robbing St. Louis-area Walgreens stores while wearing jean shorts. St. Louis County Police on Monday dubbed the suspect the "jorts-wearing bandit" in a tweet, saying his "disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends." The police said anyone who recognizes the man accused of robbing stores in the St. Louis area while wearing jean shorts is being urged to call "the fashion police."
ST. LOUIS -- Anyone who recognizes a man accused of robbing stores in the St. Louis area while wearing jean shorts is being urged to call "the fashion police."

St. Louis County police dubbed the suspect the "jorts-wearing bandit" in a tweet Monday, and included a photo. The tweet states the suspect's "disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends."

Officer Ben Granda said the unarmed suspect approached a cashier at a Walgreens store in Lemay with merchandise Aug. 8, and then overpowered her when she opened the cash drawer. The man also is suspected of targeting at least two Walgreens stores in the city of St. Louis. No serious injuries have been reported.

Police said in an earlier tweet anyone who recognizes the man should contact law enforcement or "the fashion police."

Although the man's identity remains a mystery, the robberies have been getting publicity. Granda said officers were passing ideas back and forth when they came up with the moniker.

"We try to have a little fun with it to draw more attention to it than it normally would have," Granda said.

Jorts have been denigrated as a holdover of '90s men's fashion, but they've recently regained some popularity. Granda said he himself hasn't worn jorts since around 1997.

