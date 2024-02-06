Call made for Cape school board to slow superintendent search process

Editor's note: The following story has been updated to correct the spelling of Mike Woelk's name.

Members of a conservative political group told Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members at their regular monthly meeting Monday night, Feb. 27, their process for hiring a new superintendent has flaws.

Mike Woelk, a member of We The People of Cape Girardeau County, a self-described "liberty watchdog group", addressed the board members at the meeting. He called for more transparency and time spent in the search for a new superintendent to replace Neil Glass, who announced in late January he would retire from the district at the end of the school year.

"Less than three weeks to search is outrageous for such a position," Woelk said.

He called for "one courageous public servant" to make a motion "to slow this down and do it right."

"We might not like your choice, but at least then the process will be transparent and ethical, neither of which are true right now," Woelk said. "But if you dig in your heels and insist on this current path, do not think for a minute that the citizens are going to go away."

In response, board member Veronica Langston said, "Some of the concerns the community is voicing, those are the conversations that are being had among board members." She said, since the interviews have been set for Tuesday, Feb. 28, she couldn't see how they could stop the process at this point.

Board member Paul Cairns said he agreed with Langston that they should stay the course.

"To me, the only fair thing to do is to hear the candidates we have, in the process we have put in place, and at that point we will have a decision to make whether or not one of those candidates is a person that will lead this district or not," Cairns said.