California, NYC to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

California and New York City announced Monday they would require all government employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or face weekly COVID-19 testing, and the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to receive the shot.

Meanwhile, in a possible sign that increasingly dire health warnings are getting through to more Americans, vaccination rates began to creep up again, offering hope that the nation could yet break free of the coronavirus if people who have been reluctant to receive the shot are finally inoculated.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all municipal workers -- including teachers and police officers -- will be required to get vaccinated by mid-September or face weekly COVID-19 testing, making the city one of the largest employers in the U.S. to take such action.

California said it will similarly require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and health care employees starting next month.

The VA's move came on a day when nearly 60 leading medical and health care organizations issued a call through the American Medical Association for health care facilities to require their workers to get vaccinated.

Elsewhere, St. Louis became the second major city to mandate that face masks be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status, joining Los Angeles in re-imposing the orders.

"For those who are vaccinated, this may feel like punishment, punishment for doing the right thing," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat, said Monday. "I've heard that, and I feel that frustration."

Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner, applauded the moves but called on President Joe Biden to "lead by example" and impose similar mandates on federal employees and in public venues where the government has jurisdiction, like on planes, trains and government buildings.

She also said all hospitals and nursing homes need to require all employees get vaccinated.

"We need vaccine mandates and vaccine verification," Wen said. "We're well past the time for the Biden administration to get on board with this. What we're doing is not working. Doing more of the same is not the answer here."

The White House has so far deferred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on masking guidance, which recommends that those who are unvaccinated wear masks indoors. But officials acknowledged over the weekend that they are considering changing that guidance and recommending that the vaccinated also wear masks indoors.

"We're going in the wrong direction," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

Wen, who is also an emergency physician and public professor at George Washington University, said public health experts have been worrying for months about this very scenario.

"We were worried the honor system would not work, the unvaccinated would be behaving as if they're vaccinated and people would think the pandemic is over," she said. "That's precisely what has happened, and it's incredibly frustrating."