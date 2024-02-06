California man pleads to felony meth possession

A California man is facing at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Dexter Elcan, 36, of South Gate, California, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine before U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. He was arrested in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, last summer on the charge. The charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.
According to a news release, officers from Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force learned Elcan was shipping methamphetamine from a UPS Store in California to people in Southeast Missouri.
Elcan would either have people in Poplar Bluff distribute the drugs, or he would fly to Missouri and do it himself, officials report. He would then wire the drug proceeds back to California and fly back home.
SEMO Drug Task Force officers learned on the morning of July 11, 2020, that Elcan was traveling to Missouri and that he had shipped a package via UPS from California to a residence in Poplar Bluff. The officers watched the residence and saw a UPS delivery person put the package on the porch, after which Elcan came out of the residence, picked up the package and carried it inside.
Officers went to the residence and knocked on a door, at which time, Elcan ran out another door of the residence and tried to escape. Other officers pursued Elcan and captured him a short distance away. He was trying to break his cellphone and had tried to burn the UPS receipt for mailing the package, but he was unsuccessful in destroying either item.
When officers recovered the package, they report it contained 446 grams (nearly one pound) of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. That quantity of methamphetamine is consistent with distribution and not for personal use, they said.
Elcan’s sentencing is set for Sept. 8.
In addition to SEMO Drug Task Force, the case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Poplar Bluff Police Department. Assistant U.S. attorney Keith D. Sorrell handled the prosecution for the government.
