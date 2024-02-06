California man pleads to felony meth possession

A California man is facing at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Dexter Elcan, 36, of South Gate, California, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine before U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. He was arrested in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, last summer on the charge. The charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

According to a news release, officers from Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force learned Elcan was shipping methamphetamine from a UPS Store in California to people in Southeast Missouri.

Elcan would either have people in Poplar Bluff distribute the drugs, or he would fly to Missouri and do it himself, officials report. He would then wire the drug proceeds back to California and fly back home.