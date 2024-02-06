Cakes Reanimated working on a brick-and-mortar location

Her sun-washed kitchen evokes an ice-cream parlor with its white walls and black-and-white checkerboard floor, but the rolling tool chest and stainless-steel industrial cart start to tell more of Becky Brownï¿½s Cakes Reanimated story.

Brown has worked as a professional in-home baker of special-occasion cakes for six years, and along the way, sheï¿½s accumulated clients ï¿½ and a lot of specialty equipment.

She goes for a bit of a midcentury retro feel with industrial touches, ï¿½kind of rockabilly,ï¿½ she said, aimed squarely at her demographic: brides and ï¿½cool moms.ï¿½

Brown purchased the brick-and-mortar location for Cakes Reanimated at 720 Themis St. in Cape Girardeau last year, and sheï¿½s spent several months securing permits and getting the house situated so she can open up ï¿½ she hopes within six months.

That depends on funding.

Sheï¿½s working on a crowd-funded capital campaign, and held an open house Friday evening to give people a taste of what sheï¿½s planning.

Brownï¿½s interest in cake decorating stems from her time working at Dairy Queen as a teenager, and her supervisor suggested she take a Wilton-method cake-decorating class.

She did her first wedding cake at age 19 or 20, she said, and studied oil painting at Southeast Missouri State University.

ï¿½I discovered cakes before I graduated,ï¿½ she said.

And ever since, sheï¿½s been working from her home, baking and decorating Thursday and Friday, then delivering to events Saturday or Sunday.

Brown said once the bakery at 720 Themis opens, sheï¿½ll have two other workers with her, Amanda Rhodes and Autumn Abernathy, and keep her operating hours set at about three or four days a week.

Brown said she does everything from scratch.

ï¿½My cakes are really dense,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½All quality ingredients, buttercream frosting ï¿½ when I carry them, my cakes make my arms shake.ï¿½

Buttercream flowers are her specialty, she said, and she loves to use hand-painting techniques.

ï¿½Oil painting is my medium,ï¿½ she said.

Her cake stands run the gamut from small, short pieces designed to elevate cupcakes, to a square stand bedecked with chandelier crystals, to a stand with an elephant for a base.

The house is already zoned commercial, Brown said, but there are some upgrades that need to happen before the kitchen will pass inspection.

Bigger sinks, a proper mop sink, plumbing work and better flooring are among the changes needed, Brown said.