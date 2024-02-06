Cairo port development gets state grant

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that $3.4 million has been released for a new inland port under development in Cairo, Illinois.

The funding is part of the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital program approved by the state legislature in 2019 — with the majority of funding earmarked, according to Pritzker's office, for upgrading Illinois's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth.

The program is said to be the largest of its kind in Illinois history and state officials contended it will improve the state's roads and bridges, transit, freight and passenger rail, aviation, bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, ports and waterways.

On Aug. 4, 2020, Pritzker visited Cairo to announce a $40 million state commitment to the Alexander Cairo Port District — of which the $3.4 million grant is included.

The just-released money will go for completing federal environmental requirements and studies for the project.