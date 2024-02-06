Cairo man charged with murder

Illinois State Police arrested a Cairo, Illinois, man in connection with a May 9 murder.
A release from the agency states Samuel Lewis, 42, is facing the charge, filed by Alexander County authorities.
Lewis allegedly shot and killed Lafayette Woods, 34, of Cairo shortly before midnight May 9.
He is being held at Tri-County Detention Center in Pulaski County, Illinois, in lieu of $2 million bond.
Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the State Police at (618) 845-3740, ext. 281.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.