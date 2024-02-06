All sections
NewsAugust 16, 2021

Cairo, Ill., water system undergoes annual flushing over next few weeks

Southeast Missourian

The water system in Cairo, Illinois, will be "flushed" over the next few weeks as part of the system's annual water-treatment process.

According to Illinois American Water, the utility company that manages Cairo's water system, the process will include flushing water mains and fire hydrants as well as switching to a "free chlorine" system that does not contain ammonia.

During the process, Illinois American Water said customers may experience a noticeable chlorine taste or odor in their water, which is normal and should only last while the work is taking place.

Flushing the water mains and fire hydrants will allow the company to evaluate system functionality and repair hydrants as necessary. Water flow rates will be increased during the flushing process to remove mineral deposits that may have accumulated in water mains.

For more information, customers may can contact Illinois American Water at (800) 422-2782.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

