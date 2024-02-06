During the process, Illinois American Water said customers may experience a noticeable chlorine taste or odor in their water, which is normal and should only last while the work is taking place.

Flushing the water mains and fire hydrants will allow the company to evaluate system functionality and repair hydrants as necessary. Water flow rates will be increased during the flushing process to remove mineral deposits that may have accumulated in water mains.

For more information, customers may can contact Illinois American Water at (800) 422-2782.